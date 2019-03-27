×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Madrid derby confirmed for International Champions Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
96   //    27 Mar 2019, 21:44 IST
Antoine Griezmann - cropped
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann

The first Madrid derby to be played outside of Europe has been confirmed for this year's International Champions Cup.

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid is one of 18 matches that will take place across North America, Europe and Asia in July and August. 

Joining the Madrid clubs in the seventh edition of the competition are reigning champions Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, Bayern Munich, Benfica and Chivas.

Madrid's clash with their city rivals will take place on July 26 at MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and Jets, while other eye-catching fixtures include Bayern v Milan, Tottenham v United and Juventus v Inter.

In addition to New Jersey, the United States will play host to games in Los Angeles, Landover, Chicago, Charlotte, Santa Clara, Houston, Arlington, Kansas City and Foxborough. Cardiff, London, Stockholm, Singapore and Shanghai will serve as the venues for the Europe and Asia matches.

Each team will play three matches and the club with the most points at the end of the tournament will lift the trophy. Games that end in a draw go straight to penalties with the winner receiving two points and the loser one.

Fixtures:

Roma v Chivas: July 17 – Chicago, Illinois
Arsenal v Bayern Munich: July 18 – Los Angeles, California
Manchester United v Inter: July 20 – Singapore
Arsenal v Roma: July 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina
Benfica v Chivas: July 20 – Santa Clara, California
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid: July 21 – Houston, Texas
Juventus v Tottenham: July 21 – Singapore
Real Madrid v Arsenal: July 24 – Landover, Maryland
Bayern Munich v AC Milan: July 24 – Kansas City, Missouri
Chivas v Atletico Madrid: July 24 – Arlington, Texas
Juventus v Inter: July 24 – China
Roma v Benfica: July 25 – Harrison, New Jersey
Tottenham v Manchester United: July 25 – Shanghai
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: July 26 – East Rutherford, New Jersey
AC Milan v Benfica: July 28 – Foxborough, Massachusetts
Manchester United v AC Milan: August 3 – Cardiff
Tottenham v Inter: August 3 – London
Atletico Madrid v Juventus: August 10 – Stockholm

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Best Foreign Strikers to Have Played In the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Coutinho has been offered to Manchester United, Arsenal target wanted to move to the Premier League and more – March 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Dutchmen to ever play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why we hate the international break
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Former star backs Gunners to qualify for the Champions League
RELATED STORY
7 players who left Arsenal for bigger clubs
RELATED STORY
Arsenal v Manchester United Preview: How the two sides can line-up for the game
RELATED STORY
Who does Arsenal need to sign in the January Transfer Window? 
RELATED STORY
4 potential destinations for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United v Arsenal Preview - 4 things that could decide the game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us