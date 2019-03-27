Madrid derby confirmed for International Champions Cup

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 96 // 27 Mar 2019, 21:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann

The first Madrid derby to be played outside of Europe has been confirmed for this year's International Champions Cup.

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid is one of 18 matches that will take place across North America, Europe and Asia in July and August.

Joining the Madrid clubs in the seventh edition of the competition are reigning champions Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, Bayern Munich, Benfica and Chivas.

Madrid's clash with their city rivals will take place on July 26 at MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and Jets, while other eye-catching fixtures include Bayern v Milan, Tottenham v United and Juventus v Inter.

In addition to New Jersey, the United States will play host to games in Los Angeles, Landover, Chicago, Charlotte, Santa Clara, Houston, Arlington, Kansas City and Foxborough. Cardiff, London, Stockholm, Singapore and Shanghai will serve as the venues for the Europe and Asia matches.

Each team will play three matches and the club with the most points at the end of the tournament will lift the trophy. Games that end in a draw go straight to penalties with the winner receiving two points and the loser one.

For the first time in history, city rivals @realmadriden and @atletienglish will face off outside Europe, at #ICC2019



More details #ChampionsMeetHere https://t.co/j0sdb3fcLO — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) March 27, 2019

Fixtures:

Roma v Chivas: July 17 – Chicago, Illinois

Arsenal v Bayern Munich: July 18 – Los Angeles, California

Manchester United v Inter: July 20 – Singapore

Arsenal v Roma: July 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina

Benfica v Chivas: July 20 – Santa Clara, California

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid: July 21 – Houston, Texas

Juventus v Tottenham: July 21 – Singapore

Real Madrid v Arsenal: July 24 – Landover, Maryland

Bayern Munich v AC Milan: July 24 – Kansas City, Missouri

Chivas v Atletico Madrid: July 24 – Arlington, Texas

Juventus v Inter: July 24 – China

Roma v Benfica: July 25 – Harrison, New Jersey

Tottenham v Manchester United: July 25 – Shanghai

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: July 26 – East Rutherford, New Jersey

AC Milan v Benfica: July 28 – Foxborough, Massachusetts

Manchester United v AC Milan: August 3 – Cardiff

Tottenham v Inter: August 3 – London

Atletico Madrid v Juventus: August 10 – Stockholm

Advertisement