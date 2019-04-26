×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Madrid have turned down €180m for Asensio, says agent

Omnisport
NEWS
News
62   //    26 Apr 2019, 04:52 IST
Marco Asensio - cropped
Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio

Real Madrid turned down a €180million offer for Marco Asensio, according to the midfielder's agent Horacio Gaggioli.

Asensio has endured a disappointing campaign, starting just 20 of Madrid's 42 LaLiga and Champions League matches, which has led to speculation that he could leave at the end of the season.

Liverpool and Juventus are both rumoured to be interested in the Spain international, but his representative insisted neither the player nor the LaLiga club are keen on a transfer.

"Over the last year there have been offers as high as €150m and €180m, but Madrid did not want to listen to them," Gaggioli told ESPN. "There is always interest in Marco from other big clubs, seeing if he wanted to leave, which is normal for the player he is.

"But he always says that he is very happy with Madrid, is only interested in being a success there. He is still a young kid, improving all the time, and the club is very happy with him too."

Madrid have sacked two head coaches in a hugely disappointing campaign and re-appointed Zinedine Zidane, who guided the capital club to three successive Champions League crowns, in a shock move last month.

Asensio has started five of Zidane's six matches in charge and continues to be a regular for Luis Enrique at international level, playing a full part in both of March's Euro 2020 qualifiers.

"This year it has been difficult for everyone at Madrid, it has not been a good year for anyone at the club," Gaggioli said. "These things can happen in football - the whole team dropped their level, not just Marco.

Advertisement

"Maybe there was more a focus on Asensio as he had shown such a high level before, there was lots of expectation, and it has not worked out this year. But on an individual level it is not easy if the team is not playing well.

"It does not matter who you are, whether you are Lionel Messi or Diego Maradona. But Marco has played well with Spain, has become a regular with the senior international team.

"He is just thinking now about next season, and winning things again with Real Madrid."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
5 Real Madrid players who have been affected negatively or positively by the return of Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Marco Asensio is struggling this season
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester United star, agent push for Los Blancos move
RELATED STORY
Luis Figo reveals why he left Barcelona for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sell 3 first-team players, Real Madrid plot stunning 'Marco Asensio + €50M' bid and more LaLiga news: 25 January 2019
RELATED STORY
£135 million superstar agrees to join Real Madrid, Barcelona to sell Coutinho to fund move for €180 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 10 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Bale still 'important' for Real Madrid, says Solari
RELATED STORY
Reports: Kylian Mbappe turned down 2017 Real Madrid move because of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Marco Asensio: Pure Talent Skills & Goals
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid set to make formal offer for Palacios, says agent
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us