Madrid magic or Juventus steel? The Champions League final debate

Omnisport's Chris Myson and Dom Farrell nail colours to the mast as Real Madrid prepare to face Juventus in the Champions League final.

by Omnisport News 01 Jun 2017, 13:19 IST

Real Madrid and Juventus face off in Cardiff with Champions League glory on the line – a mouth-watering clash between two genuine heavyweights of the European game.

Zinedine Zidane's Madrid are aiming to become the first club to claim back-to-back titles in the Champions League era, having seen off city rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties in Milan last year. Like Juve, they are buoyed by winning their domestic league.

Massimiliano Allegri's men are on a run of six consecutive Serie A triumphs and will try to shake off the club's unwanted tag as Europe's most regular nearly men. Set against twice lifting the trophy, Juventus have lost six finals.

Madrid's 11 triumphs on this stage is a more becoming record, but there is plenty to like about two formidable sides. Here, two members of the Omnisport team pick their winner.

Real Madrid – Chris Myson

There has never been a team better placed to retain the Champions League in the modern era than this Madrid outfit, with Zidane's masterful rotation having the club in fantastic shape to win a third European crown in four years.

Star man Cristiano Ronaldo is fresh and firing, having never been as influential in big games – he scored three in the semi-final tie against Atletico Madrid and five in the last-eight win over Bayern Munich as he seeks a fourth winners' medal in the competition.

Whether Zidane opts for fit-again Gareth Bale or the incredible Isco, they, combined with the unselfish Karim Benzema, will form an attacking trio with Ronaldo that no side have been able to stop this season and beyond. Madrid have scored for 64 consecutive games and counting.