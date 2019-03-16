×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Madrid more competitive with Ronaldo, says Barca's Semedo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
153   //    16 Mar 2019, 09:52 IST
CristianoRonaldo - Cropped
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo believes Real Madrid would have been more competitive with Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

Ronaldo left for Juventus in the off-season and Madrid have struggled following the departure of their all-time leading scorer – off the pace in LaLiga and out of the Champions League.

Madrid have sacked two head coaches in 2018-19 – Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari – with the club third and 12 points adrift of Barca in the league, while their European dominance was sensationally ended by Ajax.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored a hat-trick to lead Juve past Atletico Madrid and into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Speaking about fellow Portuguese Ronaldo and Madrid, Semedo told Portuguese TV channel SIC: "Real Madrid have noticed his absence a lot.

"I cannot say that it was bad for us that Cristiano left. With him it would have been a more difficult league for us, more competitive."

Semedo – whose Barca face Real Betis on Sunday after being drawn with Manchester United in the Champions League – added: "He [Ronaldo] is a player that requires a lot of attention and care.

"Without Lionel Messi we would play well, but not the same."

Messi has scored a LaLiga-high 26 goals this season and 36 in all competitions, while Juve's Ronaldo has netted 24 for the Italian champions.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to sign €120 million Real Madrid transfer target, Barcelona target decides to join Manchester City and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 March 2019
RELATED STORY
3 players who benefited from the El Clasico
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich star, Real Madrid's stunning offer for Neymar revealed and more LaLiga news: 9 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: In which area does the Juventus star dominates his Argentine rival
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Real Madrid will bounce back, says Galacticos legend, Luis Figo
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Beware! Let Madrid's slump be a lesson for you
RELATED STORY
Star defender rejects Real Madrid to join Barcelona, Marcelo's €80M replacement found and more LaLiga news: 8 March 2019
RELATED STORY
10 Footballers with most individual awards in world football
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 3 things Real Madrid should learn from their double home losses against the Barcelona.
RELATED STORY
4 world class players who played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us