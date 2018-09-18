Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Madrid more dangerous without Ronaldo - Dani Alves

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.02K   //    18 Sep 2018, 15:59 IST
CristianoRonaldoDaniAlves - cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Alves

Dani Alves believes Real Madrid are a more dangerous side after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner – Madrid's all-time record goalscorer – joined the Serie A champions in a deal worth €112million in July.

But Madrid have claimed 10 points from their opening four LaLiga games under new boss Julen Lopetegui, with Ronaldo's old attacking allies Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema to the fore.

Former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves played in the Juventus side that lost in the 2017 Champions League final against Madrid before joining Paris Saint-Germain, and he feels Los Blancos now present a more varied threat.

"I think that, contrary to what everybody thinks, Madrid is more of a team without Cristiano," he told Marca.

"Now it's a bit more difficult than it was before - before it was complicated but focused a lot on Cristiano, and now it's a bit more dangerous, at least [in terms of] how I see football and my concept of this game."

He added: "It's not going to be so easy to beat Madrid, they are more of a team now. It's obvious that Cristiano is a brutal loss for Madrid, but Madrid are Madrid."

PSG launch their Champions League campaign at Liverpool on Tuesday, while Juventus travel to Valencia at day later.

Madrid begin the quest for a fourth successive title in another LaLiga-versus-Serie A clash when they take on last season's semi-finalists Roma.

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Highest Scoring Defenders in Champions League History
RELATED STORY
4 burning questions that the 2018/19 Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UEFA Champions League performances by Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Asensio cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo and Real Madrid: The end of an eventful journey
RELATED STORY
Why does Neymar need Real Madrid more than they need him?
RELATED STORY
4 possible reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Are Real Madrid Performing Better without Cristiano Ronaldo?
RELATED STORY
Fans react as Bale claims Real Madrid is more of a team...
RELATED STORY
Gareth Bale Could Anger Cristiano Ronaldo With Remarks...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
43' BAR PSV
0 - 0
 Barcelona vs PSV
Tomorrow CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
Europa League 2018-19
20 Sep PAO CHE 10:25 PM PAOK vs Chelsea
20 Sep VID BAT 10:25 PM Vidi vs BATE
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us