Madrid needs late own-goal, penalty to end league slump

Associated Press
NEWS
News
34   //    03 Nov 2018, 22:53 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid needed an own-goal and late penalty to beat Valladolid 2-0 Saturday and end its slump in the Spanish league as interim coach Santiago Solari made his home debut.

Substitute Vinicius Junior's off-target shot took a deflection off defender Kiko Olivas in the 83rd minute and caught goalkeeper Jordi Masip out of position. Masip touched the ball but couldn't keep it from going in.

Sergio Ramos added a second goal from the penalty spot in the 88th after Karim Benzema was fouled by Fernando Calero.

Madrid's first win in six rounds lifted it from ninth to sixth place.

"When things aren't going your way ... remain calm and keep working," Ramos said. "These three points are important to boost our morale."

Solari was named Madrid's caretaker coach on Monday, when predecessor Julen Lopetegui was fired a day after a 5-1 loss at Barcelona. Madrid won 4-0 at third-division Melilla in the Copa del Rey in Solari's debut on Wednesday.

Until the own-goal, Valladolid had threatened to extend Madrid's winless run. Ruben Alcaraz and Toni Villa both hit the woodwork with long strikes in the second half.

Valladolid, which is owned by former Brazil great Ronaldo, entered the match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on a six-match unbeaten streak. The defeat left it in eighth place.

Associated Press
NEWS
