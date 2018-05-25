Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Madrid not favourites for Champions League final - Zidane

    While the bookmakers may put Real Madrid top of the betting against Liverpool, Zinedine Zidane is not interested.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 23:50 IST
    1.15K
    zidane-cropped
    Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane

    Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has argued his side are not favourites for Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool.

    Madrid have won the last two finals and are heavily fancied to make it three titles in a row in Kiev.

    However, Zidane is reluctant to recognise the fact that many are tipping his side for another win, instead insisting the teams begin the match on a level footing.

    "People say a lot of things. We know it's not that way," he said. "A final is a final. We are not favourites, Liverpool are not favourites.

    "What we have to do is play a great game. Favourites? In the dressing room, that's not what we believe."

    Zidane is also keen to ensure a third straight final appearance does not lead to complacency in his players, urging them to savour every moment of the dominance in European competition.

    "We're just enjoying this moment, enjoying the preparation, enjoying the fact we're in another final," he continued. "We've already lived many things and perhaps we will live through more of these amazing things or maybe it will never happen again, so we have to make the most of it.

    "We are humans and us humans are fuelled on emotion and that makes things more beautiful in life."

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp described Zidane's tactics as a "good kind of chaos" earlier in the day and Zidane acknowledged those comments in his own assessment of how Saturday's match will pan out.

    "Football is very simple. There are two teams and you have to understand the way that you can do damage to the other team and control the damage that the other team can do to you," he said.

    "So, with your own philosophy of the way you play... we've had chaotic moments, tomorrow we'll have more.

    "But you have to minimise those moments, keep things tight, but there will be moments when you have to dig deep."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Champions League final in Opta...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Five things to watch out for in...
    RELATED STORY
    Zidane's UEFA Champions League final headache
    RELATED STORY
    5 ways Liverpool can beat Real Madrid and win the UEFA...
    RELATED STORY
    Underrated Players To Watch Out For In The Champions...
    RELATED STORY
    Klopp rejects Liverpool's Champions League final...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Champions League Final Combined XI 
    RELATED STORY
    Isco predicts 'beautiful' Champions League final against...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: 5 key factors which could...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018