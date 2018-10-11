×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Madrid sues newspaper that said it forced Ronaldo to settle

Associated Press
NEWS
News
274   //    11 Oct 2018, 21:33 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says it has taken legal action against a Portuguese newspaper that reported the Spanish club forced Cristiano Ronaldo to settle with the woman who accused him of rape.

Madrid says the information published by the Correio da Manha newspaper is "categorically false" and was printed in an effort to "seriously damage the image of this club."

Madrid says it "has absolutely no knowledge of any of the information that the newspaper published with regard to the player Cristiano Ronaldo, and therefore the club was unable to take action on a matter of which it had no knowledge."

The Correio da Manha published an article Wednesday saying that part of Ronaldo's defense will be to say that Real Madrid forced him to settle. It said Ronaldo was against settling and always declared his innocence.

The newspaper said Thursday it stood by what it published and that everything that went into the article was properly checked.

Kathryn Mayorga filed a lawsuit late last month in Nevada saying she was raped by Ronaldo in Las Vegas in 2009. Police have re-opened an investigation.

The 33-year-old Ronaldo, who played nearly a decade with Real Madrid before joining Italian club Juventus in the offseason, has denied any wrongdoing.

Associated Press
NEWS
3 stats that show Real Madrid have regressed without...
RELATED STORY
5 Cristiano Ronaldo records that are impossible to break
RELATED STORY
3 possible replacements for Ronaldo that Real Madrid must...
RELATED STORY
Allegri demands patience from Ronaldo to settle with...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo fans mock Real Madrid after latest loss...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Navas admits that Real Madrid misses...
RELATED STORY
Agent: Ronaldo 'eternally grateful' to Madrid if he leaves
RELATED STORY
5 prodigies that were at a similar level to Mbappe
RELATED STORY
7 life lessons you can learn from Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo and Real Madrid: The end of an eventful journey
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
13 Oct MAL BUR 12:30 AM Mali vs Burundi
13 Oct ALG BEN 01:15 AM Algeria vs Benin
13 Oct SOU SEY 06:30 PM South Africa vs Seychelles
13 Oct UGA LES 06:30 PM Uganda vs Lesotho
13 Oct EQU MAD 08:30 PM Equatorial Guinea vs Madagascar
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow FAR AZE 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Azerbaijan
Tomorrow KOS MAL 12:15 AM Kosovo vs Malta
Tomorrow RUS SWE 01:15 AM Russia vs Sweden
International Friendlies 2018
13 Oct PER CHI 06:00 AM Peru vs Chile
13 Oct CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us