Madrid 'very happy' with Solari, says Butragueno

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    12 Nov 2018, 10:45 IST
SantiagoSolari - Cropped
Real Madrid caretaker coach Santiago Solari

Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno praised Santiago Solari, saying the club were "very happy" with the caretaker coach.

Solari guided Madrid to a fourth straight win since taking charge with a 4-2 victory over Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Sunday.

With his temporary spell coming to an end, Solari may yet get the Madrid job permanently, and Butragueno said he was delighted with the Argentinian.

"The truth is that we are very happy with him," Madrid's director of institutional relations told Movistar+.

"There is no doubt that he came at a very particular moment and has been able to achieve very good results.

"It was a very complicated game and we also had setbacks with injuries, [but] we had personality and character."

The win, and Barcelona's loss to Real Betis, has brought Madrid back into the title race, now sitting just four points off top spot despite being in sixth.

Butragueno said Madrid's squad was good enough to compete on multiple fronts this season.

"We have very good players and the team is getting better and better, we took advantage of our chances and we are very happy, we must continue in this way," he said.

"The line-up that finished the game is a clear example that we have a competitive squad, as the team has the personality to aspire to everything."

Omnisport
NEWS
