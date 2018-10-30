×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Madrid would need Belgium's approval to hire Martinez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    30 Oct 2018, 20:37 IST
RobertoMartinez - cropped
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has been linked with Real Madrid

Real Madrid would need to reach an agreement with the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) in order to appoint Roberto Martinez as their new coach.

Santi Solari has been temporarily placed in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui in the wake of a 5-1 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona.

Madrid have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions and sit ninth in LaLiga, seven points adrift of defending champions and leaders Barca.

Antonio Conte was thought to be the leading contender for the position, though it is reported negotiations with the former Chelsea head coach are dragging on.

After guiding Belgium to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup and the top of the FIFA rankings, Martinez has also been linked with the role.

However, the RBFA pointed out their consent would be required for Madrid to hire the 45-year-old.

"If a club wanted to contract Mr Martinez, they should first reach an agreement with the Federation," an RBFA spokesperson said, while refusing to disclose further details of the ex-Everton manager's contract.

"We do not comment on the contracts that the Federation has with its collaborators and that we consider as private matter."

Solari took charge of his first Madrid training session on Tuesday and will hope to get them back to winning ways in the first leg of their Copa del Rey fourth-round clash against third-tier Melilla on Wednesday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
4 Players that Antonio Conte will look to sign for Real...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Mauricio Pochettino should not go to Real...
RELATED STORY
3 signings that can make Real Madrid unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid sack Lopetegui: Conte and the leading contenders
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 5 things we learnt from Barcelona's 5-1 win...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United boss is Real Madrid's first...
RELATED STORY
Besiktas would allow Guti to succeed Lopetegui at Real...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: David De Gea definitely needed the Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest Real Madrid captains of all time
RELATED STORY
3 players Real Madrid need to get rid of
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us