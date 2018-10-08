Mahrez: Everyone misses penalties

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 72 // 08 Oct 2018, 03:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez defended his Premier League penalty record after missing a late spot-kick in Manchester City's goalless draw with Liverpool.

City moved top of the table on goal difference after Sunday's stalemate, but Mahrez passed up a golden opportunity to snatch all three points.

After Leroy Sane was fouled in the box by Virgil van Dijk in the closing stages, Mahrez won the right to take the spot-kick despite Gabriel Jesus' protests, with Sergio Aguero having been substituted.

But the former Leicester City winger blazed his effort over the crossbar, missing a penalty for the fifth time in the Premier League.

Mahrez, though, said he will move on even though City were unable to record a first Anfield win in the Premier League since 2003.

"My record is good in the Champions League yes, but not in the Premier League," Mahrez said.

"We have to go forward and stay strong – it's football, it's life.

"It won't affect me at all. Everyone misses penalties, even big, big players.

58 - Among players to have taken at least 10 penalties in the Premier League, only Juan Pablo Angel (50%, 5/10) has a lower success rate than Riyad Mahrez (58%, 7/12). Fluffed. pic.twitter.com/SKbNurWsQD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 7, 2018

"Of course I wanted to score to help the team to win. I made the decision to shoot in the middle – the ball went up.

"Now I have to look forward. It's part of football – sometimes you score, sometimes you miss.

"But the most important part was that our performance was very good. We deserved to win, but sometimes it's important not to lose, as well."