Mahrez keen to speak with Roma

Roma have reportedly had two bids turned down for Riyad Mahrez, who is keen to speak with the Serie A club.

by Omnisport News 05 Aug 2017, 15:49 IST

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez wants to talk to Roma about a transfer but has vowed to continue giving his best for Leicester City in the meantime.

Roma have reportedly had two bids for the Algeria winger turned down but are reported to be preparing another approach.

The Serie A club are reportedly readying a bid of €35million for Mahrez, though Leicester's asking price is thought to be closer to €40m (£36m).

Mahrez told Sky Sports News: "I know Roma came in, but nothing was accepted so there is little I can do.

"They are a great club who I would like to talk to but I can't until Leicester accept a deal.

"Leicester know my thoughts, but I will continue to give my best for the club as I always have.

"Clearly, it is flattering whenever you get linked with any big clubs, but as it stands, I have not talked to anyone as nobody has had a bid accepted but we nearly have a month left of the transfer window so we will see what happens."

Roma are eyeing Mahrez as a replacement for Mohamed Salah after he left for Liverpool.

Mahrez scored 17 league goals and registered 11 assists as Leicester stunningly won the Premier League in 2015-16, however, he declined last season netting only six times and laying on three assists.