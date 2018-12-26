×
Mahrez recognises 'massive' stakes in Premier League battle

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26 Dec 2018, 15:58 IST
RiyadMahrez - cropped
Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez believes his team-mates must win "every time" they take to the field after falling behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Defeats this month to Chelsea and Crystal Palace have left Pep Guardiola's defending champions in second, four points off the pace set by Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten leaders.

Mahrez is back at his old stomping ground of the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Boxing Day and knows there is no room for another slip-up, with a trip to Southampton on the horizon before Liverpool visit the Etihad Stadium in a blockbuster January 3 clash.

"It's massive because you have to win now, every time," the Algeria international told Sky Sports.

"You don't have any chance to drop points because when you drop points, the opponent wins and now they're in front of us."

Mahrez became City's record signing when he joined for £60million from the Foxes in July.

A late penalty miss in the 0-0 draw at Liverpool in October can be set alongside five Premier League goals for Guardiola's men and some impressive displays as progress to the last 16 of the Champions League was secured.

"When you arrive in the first six months it's always difficult to adapt to everything," added Mahrez.

"I'm very good. I'm still new to the team. I think more months are going to pass and I'm going to be better."

