×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Maitland-Niles praises Sterling for speaking out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    12 Dec 2018, 20:42 IST
Sterling-Cropped
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling competes for the ball with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has praised Raheem Sterling for speaking out following the alleged racist abuse the Manchester City star was subjected to in last Saturday's loss at Chelsea.

Sterling was berated by a section of Chelsea fans during City's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea suspended four people from attending their matches pending an investigation, the club and the Metropolitan Police launching probes into whether the England international was racially abused by supporters.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Sterling drew contrasts between media coverage of black and white footballers in the United Kingdom – a disparity he feels "helps fuel racism and aggressive behaviour".

That stance has won widespread support and Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined those backing the former Liverpool man, while revealing his own experiences of racism from playing for Arsenal at youth level.

"It is disgusting. It happened to me before in youth football, similar to what happened with Raheem," Maitland-Niles said.

"I went out to take a throw in and there was racial abuse behind me. I was at Arsenal at the time, It was an away trip to Germany. I spoke to my dad and he gave me the heads up.

"I only thought they were doing it because I was having a good game. It is one way of them knocking me off my game and making me feel uncomfortable.

"I really credit Raheem for coming out and speaking about it.

"It hurts to talk about it but it is so important to get rid of it from the game."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
4 impressive Premier League duos at the moment
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Team of the Week, Gameweek 14
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 players after the...
RELATED STORY
His reaction was just brilliant – Klopp praises Sterling...
RELATED STORY
English Premier League 2018/19- Top 5 goal scorers and...
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
Kick It Out condemns alleged racist abuse of Sterling
RELATED STORY
Goals galore! - Manic matchday 15 sees every Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who should leave on loan in the January...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
15 Dec MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
15 Dec CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
15 Dec HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
15 Dec TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
15 Dec WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
15 Dec WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
15 Dec FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us