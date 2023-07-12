Makedonija vs Rigas Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023

Makedonija welcome Rigas to the Petar Milosevski Training Centre for the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first-round qualifiers on Thursday (July 13).

Makedonija played in the Conference League qualifiers last season but failed to qualify for the main event. They have never qualified for the group stage of a UEFA-affiliated competition. They booked their place in the Conference League qualifiers after winning the Macedonian Football Cup, finishing seventh in the league.

Rigas, meanwhile, made the group stage of the Conference League for the first time last season. They went winless, suffering four defeats, and finished last in Group A. They will make their fifth consecutive appearance in the first round of qualifiers of a UEFA competition.

They finished third in the Latvian Higher League last season to miss out on a spot in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Makedonija vs Rigas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Makedonija will play their first competitive gme of the season. They played four friendlies, losing thrice. In their last outing earlier this month, they lost 4-0 to Cukaricki.

Rigas have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Virslīga this season, recording 15 wins in 22 games.

Rigas have kept three clean sheets in their last five games.

Makedonija are winless in eight games in the European qualifiers, failing to score in seven.

Rigas made it to the qualifiers for the first time in the 2019-20 campaign and have had six wins in 13 games since then.

Makedonija vs Rigas Prediction

The hosts will play their first competitive game of the season and might be a bit rusty. They endured a poor run in four preceding friendlies, conceding 12 goals and scoring five times.

Meanwhile, Rigas have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Latvian league this season. Considering their superior record in qualifying rounds of European competitions and current form, they should record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Makedonija 1-2 Rigas

Makedonija vs Rigas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rigas to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Andrej Ilic to score or assist any time - Yes

