Makelele: Mourinho loves his job at United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
996   //    10 Sep 2018, 07:12 IST
JoseMourinho-Cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Claude Makelele believes Jose Mourinho loves his job at Manchester United as he heaped praise on the under-fire manager.

Mourinho has cut a frustrated and glum figure at United amid a disappointing start to the Premier League season, which has seen the Red Devils lose two of their opening four matches.

There have also been reports of a falling out between Mourinho and United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over transfers – the Portuguese boss had requested two players before last month's deadline but the club did not meet his demands.

However, former Chelsea midfielder Makelele, who won two Premier League titles under Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, said the 55-year-old is happy in Manchester.

"I think Jose [Mourinho] loves the job he does. He loves football," ex-France international Makelele said.

"He's one of those amazing managers, I learnt a lot with him. He's a competitor. He wants to give love to his players all the time. He wants to progress with the players he has.

"Sometimes everywhere is different. Football changes a lot, it's like black and white, black and white, and he's still there. I wish him good luck for this season in the Premier League."

United have six points from four matches ahead of their trip to Watford after the international break on Saturday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
