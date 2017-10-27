Mali coach urges for goal-line technology

by PTI 27 Oct 2017, 17:21 IST

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) Mali coach Jonas Komla today urged the FIFA to implement the goal-line technology for the next FIFA Under-17 World Cup, claiming that his team suffered due to the absence of it in this edition.

"It will be better that FIFA brings goal-line technology from next time so that teams don't suffer," the Togolese tactician Jonas Komla told reporters on the eve of their third place play-off against Brazil.

Even though Spain outclassed Mali in Navi Mumbai in the second semifinal of October 25, the biggest talking point of the match was a disallowed goal by Cheick Doucoure in the 62nd minute, which many believe could have turned the tables for Mali.

Had the goal not been discredited, it would have definitely found a place in goals of the tournament. From 0-2 down, Mali were looking for some luck to change the game in their favour when Doucoure's 40-yard strike flew past Spanish goalie Alvaro Fernandezwas.

It was, however, disallowed even though replays showed that the ball had crossed the line before bouncing back as voices for goal-line technology gained grounds.

But he chose not to criticise the referee.

"The referee is a human being. He can commit errors but Spain played very well and scored more goals, that's how it is... It will be better for next time if FIFA gets it. It will be a good advantage for both the teams