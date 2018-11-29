×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Malik, Kshitij Kaul off to fine starts in Queens Cup

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    29 Nov 2018, 21:42 IST

Bangkok, Nov 29 (PTI) India's Amardeep Malik got off to a flying start at the Queen's Cup hosted by Jaidee Foundation Thursday.

Malik, who has been playing on and off on the Asian tour, had six birdies, including three in a row from 14th to 16th against two bogeys for a four-under 66 that placed him tied sixth.

While Malik was the best placed Indian, India's latest pro, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, playing only his second event as a pro he was tied sixth in his maiden appearance in India shot two-under 70 with five birdies and three bogeys, all of which came on the back nine of the course.

The teenaged Kaul is playing on an invite this week and was tied 21st.

Among other Indians, Rashid Khan (68) was also tied 21 as was M Dharma. Abhijit Chadha and Shiv Kapur, with 69 each, were tied 38th. Jeev Milkha Singh (71) was tied 76, while SSP Chawrasia and Honey Baisoya struggled to 72 and was tied 91.

American Johannes Veerman produced a magnificent eight-under-par 62 to lead by three shots. He had one eagle and seven birdies against a lone bogey at the highly-rated Legacy Golf Club.

Defending champion Jazz Janewattananond also got off to a brilliant start with a 65 highlighted by an eagle on hole 15. He shared second place with fellow Thais Thaworn Wiratchant and Kosuke Hamamoto, as well as Miguel Tabuena of Philippines

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 Most controversial figures to ever play in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Is Messi a lesser player than Maradona because he has not...
RELATED STORY
10 Players with most Red Cards in Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 football legends who missed penalty kicks at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery is building his legacy at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Player turned Coaches of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
The 10 biggest betrayals in football!
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 Ideal replacements for Gerard Pique at...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Everton: Top 5 Merseyside derbies in recent...
RELATED STORY
Extreme measures taken by footballers in the past to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us