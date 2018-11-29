Malik, Kshitij Kaul off to fine starts in Queens Cup

Bangkok, Nov 29 (PTI) India's Amardeep Malik got off to a flying start at the Queen's Cup hosted by Jaidee Foundation Thursday.

Malik, who has been playing on and off on the Asian tour, had six birdies, including three in a row from 14th to 16th against two bogeys for a four-under 66 that placed him tied sixth.

While Malik was the best placed Indian, India's latest pro, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, playing only his second event as a pro he was tied sixth in his maiden appearance in India shot two-under 70 with five birdies and three bogeys, all of which came on the back nine of the course.

The teenaged Kaul is playing on an invite this week and was tied 21st.

Among other Indians, Rashid Khan (68) was also tied 21 as was M Dharma. Abhijit Chadha and Shiv Kapur, with 69 each, were tied 38th. Jeev Milkha Singh (71) was tied 76, while SSP Chawrasia and Honey Baisoya struggled to 72 and was tied 91.

American Johannes Veerman produced a magnificent eight-under-par 62 to lead by three shots. He had one eagle and seven birdies against a lone bogey at the highly-rated Legacy Golf Club.

Defending champion Jazz Janewattananond also got off to a brilliant start with a 65 highlighted by an eagle on hole 15. He shared second place with fellow Thais Thaworn Wiratchant and Kosuke Hamamoto, as well as Miguel Tabuena of Philippines