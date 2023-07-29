Malmo vs Varnamo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31, 2023

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Malmo and Varnamo go head-to-head at the Swedbank Stadion on Monday (July 31).

Malmo failed to arrest their slump in form, as they were held to a goalless draw by AIK at the Friends Arena last Sunday. Henrik Rydstrom’s side have gone three games without a win, losing twice since a 3-0 win over Sirius on July 1.

With 35 points from 16 games, Malmo ar ethird in the Allsvenskan, four points adrift of league leaders Elfsborg.

Meanwhile, Varnamo returned to winning ways by edging out Hacken 1-0 at home. Before that, Hellberg’s fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Djurgardens on July 8, one week before drawing 2-2 with Halmstads.

With 19 points from 16 games, Varnamo are 11th in the league table but will move level with eighth-placed Mjallby with a win.

Malmo vs Varnamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides, with Malmo leading 3-0.

Malmo are on a run of three-game winless run, picking up one point from a possible nine.

Hellberg’s men have lost just one of their last four away games, picking up two wins since May.

Malmo vs Varnamo Prediction

While Malmo have suffered a drop-off in form in recent weeks, they head into the clash as the stronger side and will back themselves to find their feet. Given the gulf in quality and past results between the two teams, the hosts should return to winning ways.

Prediction: Malmo 2-0 Varnamo

Malmo vs Varnamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corners in six of Malmo’s last eight games.)