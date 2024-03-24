Malta vs Belarus Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Malta and Belarus square off in a friendly at the Ta'Qali National Stadium on Tuesday (March 26).

The hosts are coming off a memorable 2-2 draw with Slovenia in a friendly on Thursday. They went behind to Andraz Sporar's 28th-minute strike but drew level through Matthew Guillaumier in the 54th minute. Stephen Pisani gave them the lead four minutes later while Benjamin Sesko scored an 81st-minute equaliser.

Belarus, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat to Montenegro in a friendly on Thursday, with Adam Marusic and Nikola Krstovic scoring in the first half.

Malta vs Belarus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Belarus have three wins and one draw.

Their most recent clash in February 2008 saw Belarus win 1-0 in a friendly.

Six of Belarus' last seven games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Malta have conceded at least two goals in their last five games.

Five of Belarus' last six friendlies have produced less than three goals.

Belarus have won just one of their last eight games, winning six.

Malta form guide: D-L-L-L-L Belarus form guide: L-W-W-D-D

Belarus form guide: Belarus are 95th in the FIFA rankings, while Malta are 172nd.

Malta vs Belarus Prediction

Malta secured a draw with Slovenia in a friendly last week, having led until the last nine minutes. The stalemate snapped their four-game losing streak. The Reds have lost one of their last six friendlies, winning three, and will be full of confidence following their Slovenia draw.

Belarus, meanwhile, fell to defeat against Montenegro, which ended their four-game unbeaten streak, winning twice. The White Wings' games tend to be low-scoring affairs, and the trend could continue.

Malta have home advantage in their favour, which could give them an extra edge. Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Malta 2-2 Belarus

Malta vs Belarus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals