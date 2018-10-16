×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Maltese champions Valletta want Usain Bolt

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    16 Oct 2018, 05:16 IST
UsainBolt-cropped
Central Coast Mariners trialist Usain Bolt

Central Coast Mariners trialist Usain Bolt has a two-year contract offer from Valletta, the Maltese champions confirmed.

Former sprint king and eight-time Olympic champion Bolt – on trial with Australian side the Mariners in his bid to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional footballer – was linked with an unnamed European club following his two-goal haul on Friday.

Bolt scored twice in his first start against Macarthur South West United before the 32-year-old Jamaican's agent Tony Rallis revealed a two-year deal was on the table.

Now Valletta, who were taken over by Abu Dhabi-based Sanban Group in September, want Bolt to spearhead their Champions League aspirations.

"A champion is always welcome and at Valletta FC we believe nothing is impossible," Valletta managing director and CEO Ghasston Slimen told ESPN.

Bolt – who retired from track and field in 2017 – has been training with A-League outfit the Mariners since August.

He previously spent time training with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stromsgodset 

Omnisport
NEWS
Twitter reacts as Usain Bolt scores a brace for Central...
RELATED STORY
Usain Bolt scores 2 goals in first A-League trial start
RELATED STORY
Bolt offered two-year deal by European club, says agent
RELATED STORY
No special treatment for Usain Bolt: Central Coast Mariners
RELATED STORY
Usain Bolt makes soccer debut for Central Coast Mariners
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque...
RELATED STORY
Usain Bolt trains for 1st time with Central Coast Mariners
RELATED STORY
Reports: Usain Bolt's FIFA 19 stats leaked?
RELATED STORY
Usain Bolt arrives for trial in Australian soccer's A-League
RELATED STORY
FFA cool on Usain Bolt's A-League bid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us