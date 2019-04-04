×
Man City back atop EPL; Spurs win 1st match in new stadium

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    04 Apr 2019, 02:16 IST
AP Image

Manchester City is back atop the Premier League. Tottenham is finally back home — and winning again.

On a dominant night for some of the biggest teams in English soccer, City eased past Cardiff in a 2-0 win to replace Liverpool in first place in a to-and-fro title race that looks set to go to the wire. Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane scored.

The fight for Champions League qualification behind them is just as intriguing, and there were wins for two of the contenders.

Tottenham marked the first senior match in its newly built 1-billion pound ($1.3-billion) stadium by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 to end a five-match winless run in the league and climb back above Arsenal into third place. Son Heung-min scored the first top-flight goal at the stadium and Christian Eriksen added the second.

Chelsea is just one point behind Spurs in fifth place after a 3-0 win at home to Brighton, with Eden Hazard scoring and playing a starring role.

Just three points separate Tottenham and sixth-place Manchester United.

City leads Liverpool by one point with six games left.

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

Associated Press
NEWS
