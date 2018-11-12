×
Man City goes 12 points clear of United with 3-1 derby win

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12 Nov 2018, 00:07 IST
AP Image

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City surged 12 points clear of Manchester United with a 3-1 derby win on Sunday that highlighted just how far Jose Mourinho's team is from dethroning its neighbor as Premier League champions.

As United was run ragged, and unable to disrupt City's passing, David Silva swept the league leaders in front in the 12th minute.

United's sloppiness — with Jesse Lingard conceding possession on the halfway line — set Sergio Aguero on the run for a move he completed with City's second three minutes into the second half.

Although Anthony Martial reduced the deficit from the penalty spot, City remained ruthless and Ilkay Gundogan smoothed Pep Guardiola's passage to victory by netting from Bernardo Silva's cross in the 86th.

Runner-up last season, United managed just one shot on target at the Etihad Stadium and is now languishing in eighth place. In a league it was accustomed to dominating until 2013, the 20-time English champions are now further behind City than at any time in the Premier League after 12 games.

Associated Press
NEWS
