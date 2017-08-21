Man City outcast Nasri joins Eto'o at Antalyaspor

Samir Nasri is leaving Manchester City to link up with Samuel Eto'o and a pair of former team-mates at Super Lig side Antalyaspor.

by Omnisport News 21 Aug 2017, 17:52 IST

Samir Nasri has ended his six-year stint at Manchester City by joining Samuel Eto'o at Turkish club Antalyaspor.

City confirmed the move on their official Twitter account, with Antalyaspor also announcing his arrival shortly after.

The former France international is understood to have inked a two-year deal with the Super Lig side where he links up with former team-mates Jeremy Menez and Johan Djourou.

Nasri originally joined City from Arsenal for a reported £25million in 2011 and has won two Premier League titles and an EFL Cup with the Citizens, for who he made 176 appearances.

However, he was not part of Pep Guardiola's plans last season and spent the campaign on loan at Sevilla and, although he re-joined City for a pre-season tour of the United States, he has once again been deemed surplus to requirements.

Thank you for some brilliant memories, @SamNasri19 and all the best at @Antalyaspor and for the rest of your career! #ManCity pic.twitter.com/3iRU5zMTam — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 21, 2017

Antalyaspor have made their ambitions clear with a host of recognisable signings after finishing fifth in Turkey's top tier last term.

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Sandro signed from Queens Park Rangers in January before Menez and Djourou joined over the off-season.

Cameroon legend Eto'o, who captains the club, was briefly installed as player-manager during the 2015-16 campaign.