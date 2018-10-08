×
Man City's possession hits a low in Liverpool stalemate

Omnisport
NEWS
News
174   //    08 Oct 2018, 00:53 IST
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola during Liverpool v Manchester City

Possession, they say, is nine tenths of the law, a philosophy Pep Guardiola has emphasised as a coach throughout his career.

But that philosophy had to take a step to the side at Anfield on Sunday, as City claimed a 0-0 draw at the home of Premier League title rivals Liverpool.

City could have won it late on, but Riyad Mahrez missed his penalty as the two sides ultimately cancelled each other out.

That was backed up by the possession statistics, with the visitors, who often dominate the ball, restricted to just 51 per cent – their lowest figure under Guardiola, who at least ended a three-game losing streak at Anfield in all competitions since taking over at City.

It represents another small victory for Klopp in his tussle with Guardiola, with the German having come out on the winning side in seven of their previous meetings.

