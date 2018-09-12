Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Man City star Aguero feels best he has in years

Omnisport
NEWS
News
155   //    12 Sep 2018, 23:15 IST
sergio aguero - cropped
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero feels the strongest he has in years following successful knee surgery at the end of last season.

The Argentina international had an operation on a troublesome issue in April and missed his side's final six Premier League matches of 2017-18.

The 30-year-old has started this term in encouraging form, though, scoring twice in the Community Shield win over Chelsea before netting a hat-trick in the 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield Town.

Although he has failed to score in City's three other league games to date, Aguero is feeling the benefit of playing pain-free for the first time in years. 

"Honestly, I feel fantastic," he said, as quoted by City's official website. "Dr Cugat did amazing work with my knee and now I don't feel any sort of discomfort.

"During the past few years, I felt pains at times and when last season came to an end, we decided it would be best to start treatment. And the results were very positive.

"I'm not sure if this is the best start of a season for me, but it's the best I've felt in years. It shows in my game. The challenge now is keeping up this level, and I'll be working non-stop to maintain it."

City resume domestic action on Saturday, when they host last season's Championship play-off final winners Fulham.

Pep Guardiola's side were held to a 1-1 draw at Wolves last month and Aguero is keen not to underestimate another of the promoted teams.

"They have a long-standing tradition in England of being a good footballing team and now they've won a place back in the Premier League," he said.

"It's no secret this is one of the most competitive tournaments in the world, played at the highest of levels, so it doesn't matter if they are fresh from promotion or not – they've earned their place here."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
WATCH: Man City star Aguero scores training ground stunner
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 10 years on: Aguero, De Bruyne and the...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola delighted with fit and firing Aguero
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest paid Manchester City players in 2018
RELATED STORY
Aguero 200: 10 of the best goals from the Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
Aguero invites 10-year-old cancer sufferer & Man City fan...
RELATED STORY
Aguero is the Premier League's best foreign import, says...
RELATED STORY
5 ways in which Guardiola has improved Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Forwards in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
5 of Manchester City's best signings since the Abu Dhabi...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us