Man City star Mendy revels in Joshua triumph

155   //    23 Sep 2018, 04:59 IST
Benjamin Mendy watched Anthony Joshua beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy claimed Anthony Joshua's title belts as his own following the British boxer's knockout victory over Alexander Povetkin at Wembley.

Joshua retained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles in emphatic fashion with a seventh-round stoppage on Saturday, surviving an early scare.

And City star Mendy – who is sidelined with a metatarsal injury – was in attendance.

The fun did not stop there for Mendy, though, as he managed to get his hands on two of Joshua's belts after the fight, and the 24-year-old quickly took to Instagram.

 

"Just when you thought I didn't win enough trophies in 2018," he wrote on his official account.

Mendy has three trophies to his name this calendar year, having won the Premier League and Community Shield with City either side of taking part in France's successful World Cup campaign.

His City team-mate, Raheem Sterling, joined in the fun, congratulating Mendy and asking why the defender was not in Cardiff, where Pep Guardiola's men won 5-0 on Saturday.

