×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Man City star Sterling says Premier League is higher priority than Champions League

Omnisport
NEWS
News
83   //    27 Jul 2019, 15:14 IST
raheemsterling-cropped
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling says he was pleased to see Liverpool win the Champions League but insists Manchester City's priority remains the Premier League.

England international Sterling left Liverpool in acrimonious circumstances in 2015.

The Anfield club have finished behind City in each of the subsequent four seasons but beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid last month to secure their sixth European crown.

"I was really happy for them, happy for some of the players I know to lift the Champions League," Sterling told the Manchester Evening News.

The 24-year-old, who has flourished under manager Pep Guardiola, added: "The Champions League is massive for us as a club but our most important thing is winning the Premier League.

"For me, what we did last season – every day, week in week out – was exceptional.

"It was a massive stepping stone to have belief in our squad, that belief we've been building over these last couple of years.

"Since the manager has come in we've got stronger every year. Yes, it'd be nice to win the Champions League but first and foremost we want to win the league. The Premier League is your bread and butter, every weekend, what you train for every day."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Advertisement
Sterling warns rivals: Man City want Premier League three-peat
RELATED STORY
Sterling 'buzzing' for Liverpool after Champions League comeback
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Best Young XI of the Season 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The Opta numbers behind Man City and Liverpool's dominance
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool star wins PFA Player of the year as per rumours
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Ranking the 5 best attacking units in the league 
RELATED STORY
Manchester City & Liverpool dominate Premier League awards
RELATED STORY
Manchester City news: Raheem Sterling admits he left Liverpool because he wanted to win the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Is English Premier League the best league in the world right now?
RELATED STORY
Manchester City news: Guardiola's response when asked if Liverpool fans envy his side's Premier League win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us