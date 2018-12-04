×
Man City tops list of FIFA payments for World Cup players

Associated Press
04 Dec 2018
ZURICH (AP) — Manchester City is at the top of the FIFA list of clubs receiving payments from World Cup revenues for releasing players for national team duty in Russia.

FIFA says Man City will get $5 million from the total fund of $209 million.

Real Madrid is next with more than $4.8 million and Tottenham is third with almost $4.4 million.

FIFA says 416 clubs from 63 different countries qualified for payments.

The money was paid at a daily rate of $8,530 for each of the 736 players selected.

FIFA will also pay $209 million to clubs for releasing players for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The project started in 2010 with a $40 million fund, and increased to $70 million at the 2014 World Cup.

