Man City will be 'extremely strong' when Guardiola completes signings, says Laporta

Joan Laporta reported that Pep Guardiola is sounding optimistic about Manchester City's chances for 2017-18, and thinks they will sign well.

by Omnisport News 17 Jun 2017, 03:01 IST

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City fans should be excited about having an "extremely strong team" once Pep Guardiola has completed his business in the transfer market, according Joan Laporta.

Laporta appointed Guardiola as Barcelona boss back in 2008 and met up with his close friend at an event for the Johan Cruyff foundation this week.

The ex-Barca president revealed the City manager was sounding very optimistic about 2017-18, despite finishing third and failing to win a trophy in his first season in England.

Laporta is in no doubt Guardiola will get it right and got the sense there was major transfer business on the horizon.

"If City back him as he deserves he will succeed," Laporta told The Guardian.

"He is an optimist, a winner and he is brave. He won't hide.

"Pep looked very well. He was here for a few days, so we met up and he was very upbeat. He is happy at City, optimistic he can build something.

"The way they plan to go about strengthening the team, I think they are going to be extremely strong. The fans will be very excited.

"I don't know what they are going to do! What I do know, and very well, is Pep and Txiki Begiristain and that they are capable of building a team that will enthuse people."

The first five... Mark these down in your calendar! #mcfc pic.twitter.com/YynGJiyhQH — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 14, 2017

Laporta pointed to Guardiola adapting to life at Bayern Munich and achieving success to back up his conviction over City's future prospects.

He continued: "Pep's record speaks for itself. Everywhere has its idiosyncrasies. He knew Barcelona as a kid but was successful at Bayern and I'm convinced he will be at City. He is lucky to work with Txiki [Begiristain] and Ferran Soriano, who trust him. That's peace of mind.

"When I saw Pep he was animated, enthusiastic, excited for the future. He’s smart, has emotional intelligence, an ability to convince.

"It is not easy: the Premier League's a challenge and there are two great teams in the city but he is the world's best coach and could have gone anywhere. He chose City because they'd have the faith, letting him build the project he has in mind.

"He will make his mark. If you watch City last season they passed the ball well but it doesn't happen overnight. You need the right players. They will bring in players who suit the system he wants, which doesn't have to be identical to Barca. He is intelligent, he will adapt. He will create an identity, a connection."