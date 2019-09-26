Man United better at penalty shoot-outs than proper games – Solskjaer

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 84 // 26 Sep 2019, 07:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged Manchester United to become more ruthless, admitting they were "better in penalty shoot-outs than in proper games".

United needed spot-kicks to overcome League One outfit Rochdale after a disappointing 1-1 draw in their EFL Cup clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Fred, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James converted penalties in a 5-3 shoot-out win.

Solskjaer called on his team, who also beat AC Milan on penalties at the International Champions Cup in pre-season, to be more aggressive.

"We go 1-0 up in many games and again we go 1-0 up and you think 'go on then'," the United manager said.

"It's the key now and it's a learning curve for these boys. We need to go for the second.

"At this club you don't just sit back and hope that's enough. If you settle for good enough that's not what we want.

"We handled it really well. I'm very pleased with the confidence. You know we're better in penalty shoot-outs than in proper games."

James nets our fifth and final penalty ⁠as #MUFC advance to the fourth round of the #CarabaoCup. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 25, 2019

Advertisement

Greenwood had given United a 68th-minute lead with his second goal in as many games, but Solskjaer's men were forced to penalties after 16-year-old Luke Matheson's strike.

Solskjaer praised Greenwood, the 17-year-old one of the few positives for United.

"He's got two great feet. It must be a nightmare for defenders with him one-on-one in the box. He can go both ways which for me is fantastic," he said.

"You can just see that he's got quality. He will get his share of games. He's young and we have to allow him to grow."

United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday, while they have been drawn to face Chelsea in the EFL Cup round of 16 next month.