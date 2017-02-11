Man United ease past Watford to reach points landmark

REUTERS - Manchester United became the first club to reach 2,000 points in the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United, crowned champions 13 times since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, maintained their top-four pursuit with goals from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial.

Watford have never won at Old Trafford in the league and once playmaker Mata swept in Martial's cross in the 32nd minute that sorry statistic was in no danger.

The hosts dominated and doubled their lead on the hour when Martial was played in by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's clever touch and he tucked in a near-post shot past keeper Heurelho Gomes for only his third league goal of the season.

United, now unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games, moved above Liverpool into fifth place with 48 points before Liverpool host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur later.

