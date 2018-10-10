×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Man United in trouble and could lose Pogba, says Deschamps

PTI
NEWS
News
16   //    10 Oct 2018, 21:04 IST

Milan, Oct 10 (AFP) Manchester United are in trouble and fans of Italian champions Juventus are right to dream of signing Paul Pogba, France's World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps said on Wednesday.

"All of Manchester United are in trouble. Pogba is still the same and is one of the best midfielders in the world," Deschamps told Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport of the tensions between Pogba and United boss Jose Mourinho.

"However, I'll never comment on relationships between players and coaches." Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus, whom he joined for free in 2012 after walking out of United after the club failed to tie him to a new contract.

He then returned to United in 2016 on a five-year contract for a then-record transfer fee of 105m euros (?89.3 million).

Deschamps suggested the prospect of Pogba once again quitting United for Juventus was not so far-fetched.

"Dreams are a part of life," he added. "Maybe the fans hadn't dreamed of Cristiano Ronaldo, who ended up signing.

"Sometimes dreams come true, but compared to a few years ago it would cost Juve a lot more to buy Pogba now." Deschamps managed Juventus in the mid-2000s after the club were demoted from Serie A amid a match-fixing scandal, having played for five years with the club until 1999.

"Today's Juve is as strong the one with which I won the Champions League in 1996," said the 49-year-old of the Italian champions' last European triumph.

"The difference is also down to details. This Juventus has the means to be among the favourites.

"Cristiano Ronaldo makes Champions League victory almost obligatory.

"With him, Juventus have guaranteed a player who can be decisive in important moments. He is a great professional," Deschamps said.

"Serie A is an important league anyway, even if the Premier League is ahead because of the superior financial means.

"The arrival of Ronaldo guarantees greater exposure for the league abroad, a bit like Neymar in Ligue 1.

"Of course people talked about Juventus before, but it's clear that the marketing effect of a champion like CR7 (Ronaldo) allows you to reach every corner of the globe." Deschamps, meanwhile, said he was happy coaching France but believes former France and Juventus teammate Zinedine Zidane could return to Italy having left Real Madrid last summer.

"That position is already occupied by a great coach like (Massimilano) Allegri, who is doing a great job," said Deschamps.

"Maybe Zidane, with his Bianconero past like mine, will have his chance. We'll see

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Deschamps not worried about Pogba amid Mourinho speculation
RELATED STORY
Pogba can't help Man United win on his own – Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Didier Deschamps defends Paul Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Will Manchester United Lose Paul Pogba to Barcelona in...
RELATED STORY
Pogba, Mbappe, Griezmann? Deschamps mulls Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba to Chelsea? Stamford Bridge cited as a...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Didier Deschamps and his water carriers
RELATED STORY
3 important players Manchester United might lose if...
RELATED STORY
Fred's arrival could spell doom for some Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
Today ETH KEN 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Kenya
12 Oct EGY SWA 10:30 PM Egypt vs Swaziland
12 Oct CAP TAN 10:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Tanzania
12 Oct COT CEN 10:30 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs Central African Republic
12 Oct TOG GAM 11:30 PM Togo vs Gambia
International Friendlies 2018
12 Oct WAL SPA 12:15 AM Wales vs Spain
12 Oct FRA ICE 12:30 AM France vs Iceland
12 Oct UNI COL 05:00 AM United States vs Colombia
12 Oct MEX COS 07:00 AM Mexico vs Costa Rica
12 Oct KOR URU 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Uruguay
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us