Man United loanee Henderson wins first senior England call-up

Dean Henderson after a Sheffield United match

Dean Henderson has been called up to the England squad for the first time to replace the injured Tom Heaton.

The goalkeeper, on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United, is to join up with Gareth Southgate's squad at St George's Park on Wednesday.

"The decision was taken after Heaton returned to his club for further assessment on an injury sustained during Aston Villa's win against Norwich City last weekend," the FA added in a statement.

Henderson, who has represented England from Under-16 to Under-21 level, has impressed with Sheffield United in the past year, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League.

This is what dreams are made of... it’s a dream come true to receive my first @England senior call up!! pic.twitter.com/gmzUrJSvZk — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) October 8, 2019

The 22-year-old rejoined the Blades in July for another season after signing a new three-year contract with Manchester United.

"This is what dreams are made of... it's a dream come true to receive my first England senior call up!!" he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

England face the Czech Republic and Bulgaria in Euro 2020 qualifiers on October 11 and 14 respectively.