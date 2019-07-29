Man United omit Lukaku from Norway trip to fuel transfer speculation

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 83 // 29 Jul 2019, 16:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has been left out of Manchester United's squad to face Norwegian side Kristiansund in Oslo on Tuesday.

The Belgium international failed to feature at all on the club's tour of Asia and speculation about his future is set to continue following his omission from the 26-man group named to fly to Norway.

United did not offer an explanation for striker Lukaku's absence.

Serie A side Inter have made their interest clear and the 26-year-old fuelled rumours of a move over the weekend as he uploaded a photo to social media showing him alongside his agent Federico Pastorello, captioned: "Soon to be continued."

San Siro might not be his only possible destination, however, with Italian champions Juventus also reportedly weighing up whether to make an offer.

Full-back Matteo Darmian, another player linked to Inter, has also been excluded from United's travelling party.

Eric Bailly will not travel after twisting his knee during last week's 2-1 victory over Tottenham in Shanghai.

The Kristiansund clash is the penultimate match on United's pre-season schedule, with only an International Champions Cup game against AC Milan in Cardiff to follow.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men then begin their Premier League campaign against Chelsea on August 11.