×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Man United omit Lukaku from Norway trip to fuel transfer speculation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
83   //    29 Jul 2019, 16:04 IST
romelu lukaku - cropped
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has been left out of Manchester United's squad to face Norwegian side Kristiansund in Oslo on Tuesday.

The Belgium international failed to feature at all on the club's tour of Asia and speculation about his future is set to continue following his omission from the 26-man group named to fly to Norway.

United did not offer an explanation for striker Lukaku's absence.

Serie A side Inter have made their interest clear and the 26-year-old fuelled rumours of a move over the weekend as he uploaded a photo to social media showing him alongside his agent Federico Pastorello, captioned: "Soon to be continued."

San Siro might not be his only possible destination, however, with Italian champions Juventus also reportedly weighing up whether to make an offer.

Full-back Matteo Darmian, another player linked to Inter, has also been excluded from United's travelling party.

Eric Bailly will not travel after twisting his knee during last week's 2-1 victory over Tottenham in Shanghai.

The Kristiansund clash is the penultimate match on United's pre-season schedule, with only an International Champions Cup game against AC Milan in Cardiff to follow.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men then begin their Premier League campaign against Chelsea on August 11.

Tags:
Manchester United
Advertisement
Manchester United News: Romelu Lukaku, Matteo Darmian missing from squad named for Norway friendly
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan officials London-bound to discuss Romelu Lukaku deal
RELATED STORY
2 forwards Manchester United could realistically sign if Romelu Lukaku Leaves
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Lukaku to stay at Man United amidst interest from Inter Milan 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus preparing Lukaku-Dybala swap deal
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 players who could arrive at Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offered Paulo Dybala as a part of Romelu Lukaku deal, Red Devils given massive hope in Harry Maguire pursuit, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Man United eye Dembele as Lukaku replacement
RELATED STORY
Manchester United will sign Maguire on one condition, Paulo Dybala makes Manchester United transfer decision and more: Transfer Roundup, 28 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Paulo Dybala wants to stay at Juventus amid rumored Lukaku swap deal 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow NOM CEL 10:30 PM Nõmme Kalju vs Celtic
31 Jul OLY VIK 12:00 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Viktoria Plzeň
31 Jul HJK CRV 09:30 PM HJK vs Crvena Zvezda
31 Jul QAR DUN 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Dundalk
31 Jul AIK MAR 10:30 PM AIK vs Maribor
31 Jul ROS BAT 10:30 PM Rosenborg vs BATE
31 Jul KOB THE 11:15 PM København vs The New Saints
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us