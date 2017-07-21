Man United target Aurier wants to leave PSG – Emery

Serge Aurier is set to leave PSG, according to Unai Emery, as Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus reportedly target the Ivorian.

by Omnisport News 21 Jul 2017, 06:45 IST

PSG right-back Serge Aurier

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery confirmed right-back Serge Aurier wants to leave the Ligue 1 giants amid interest from Manchester and Juventus.

Aurier was left out of PSG's touring party for the International Champions Cup in the United States, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Serie A champions Juve reportedly circling.

And Emery said the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international is set to depart the French capital, having first arrived from Toulouse in 2014.

"I've spoken with Serge to tell him I wanted him to stay here and continue with us," he told L'Equipe.

"He told me that he wanted to leave and that he wanted to stay in Paris to prepare for going.

"So, we signed Dani Alves, a very experienced player who has the spirit of a champion."

Another player set to leave is Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Krychowiak followed former Sevilla boss Emery to PSG but he only made seven Ligue 1 starts in 2016-17.

Emery said: "I've spoken with him. He's a quality player who can play in a very good team.

"But at PSG, some players, when they arrive, must be capable of crossing an additional step to adapt to the play of the team. It's not the same as at other teams. So, it's better he finds another team where the play is better suited to him."