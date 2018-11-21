×
Man United to play Leeds in pre-season Australia match

PTI
NEWS
News
16   //    21 Nov 2018, 09:20 IST

London, Nov 21 (AFP) Manchester United announced on Tuesday they will take on English rivals Leeds in Australia next year as part of their preparations for the 2019-20 season.

The two clubs have only met twice in the past decade, with Leeds clinching a famous win in the 2009-10 FA Cup before United triumphed in the League Cup in September 2011.

United confirmed their first two fixtures of their 2019 tour schedule will be against A-League team Perth Glory on July 13 before they take on Leeds in the city four days later.

"Our pre-season tour is an integral part of the squad's preparation for the forthcoming season," said United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

"After what will be a 44-year absence since we last played in Perth we are delighted to be returning to Western Australia to play not just one, but two games -- against Perth Glory and Leeds United.

"As well as preparing for the season ahead, the club will also have the opportunity to engage with our loyal fans in Australia, who last got the chance to see us play in Sydney in 2013."

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are currently third in the second-tier Championship while Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are struggling in eighth place in the Premier League

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
