Manchester United transfer round-up: Massive Bale update, Verratti chase over and more

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 26 Jul 2017, 10:43 IST

United are closing in on Bale

Man United favorites to sign Bale

According to Marca, Manchester United's hopes of signing Gareth Bale received a major boost last night after Real Madrid all but agreed a £161 million deal for Kylian Mbappe.

Marca understands that Real will have to sell a major superstar from their roster to accommodate Mbappe and at the moment Bale seems to be that player.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho further fueled this transfer move by confirming his interest in the player, hugging Bale following the ICC Cup win over Real Madrid and saying, "I cannot sign you, because you do not talk to me".

According to MEN, United are still looking to sign a winger and are prepared to bid as high as £90 million. The deal could go through in the coming days as Madrid are hell bent on signing Mbappe before the end of this month.

United lose Verratti to Barcelona

Verratti has already expressed his unhappiness at PSG

Marco Verratti is set to be included in PSG's cash + player offer for Neymar as the Ligue 1 side move closer to breaking the world record transfer.

According to RMC, Neymar has already agreed personal terms and PSG could announce the transfer as early as today.

RMC understands PSG's offer for Neymar will be £110 million + Verratti which could tempt Barcelona to accept the bid given the Brazilian's release clause is €222 million and Verratti is easily a player worth £80-90 million.

Barcelona's long-term interest in the Italian midfielder could help the French side wrap up a move for Neymar and then target Alexis Sanchez who already met the top-ranking officials at PSG earlier this week.

Renato Sanches makes public plea for a transfer

Sanches wants out of Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches is frustrated with the lack of playing time and wants an immediate solution when the German side return from their pre-season tour of Asia.

Sanches spoke with the media following Bayern's 3-2 win over Chelsea, saying: “I'm not satisfied, of course, I would like to play more that's why I want to change and go to a club where I would play more.

"AC Milan is an interesting option. If the opportunity emerges and the clubs can agree, I would like to know.

“I'm now with Bayern but when we go back to Munich from Asia, we will sit together and hopefully find a solution. I'm young, I want and I have to play a lot. I think the chance to do so is greater in Milan than in Munich.”

According to Bild, Man United are also mulling over the possibility of signing the Portuguese midfielder as Jose Mourinho feels he can improve United's midfield.

Sanches is valued at €45 million but both AC Milan and United are keen to bring the player on loan and then possibly sign him next summer.