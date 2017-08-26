Man United transfer round-up: Mourinho wants Celtic's defender, Draxler to be the 4th signing and more

A round-up of the biggest transfer news for Manchester United

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 26 Aug 2017, 16:42 IST

Jose Mourinho is said to be on the lookout for Celtic's Kieran Tierney

Tierney linked with a move to United

Celtic's highly rated left back Kieran Tierney is on Jose Mourinho's radar as he looks to replace Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian in Manchester United's starting XI, according to BBC Sport.

Former Arsenal great John Hartson confirmed Man United's interest in the young defender last night on BBC Sport but also revealed that the deal would be very difficult to conclude for The Red Devils.

Harston said: “I’m hearing he’s Manchester United’s number one target. “But why on earth would Brendan Rodgers sell Tierney right now?

“If I’m Brendan Rodgers, I’m saying to Mourinho, ‘Let him have another season here, keep your £25-30m for now, he’s got Champions League football, he loves playing for Celtic’.”

United have already brought in the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic, and Victor Lindelof this summer and extended Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract for another year, however, Mourinho still feels he needs one or two players more to fight for top honors this season.

Lemar urging Man United to make a bid

Lemar has been given permission to quit Monaco this summer

Thomas Lemar has reportedly rejected any possibility of joining Arsenal this summer and awaits an official bid from Manchester United, according to L'equipe.

As per reports, Lemar understands that he will be a guaranteed starter under Jose Mourinho while he will have to fight for a place in playing XI at Arsenal once Alexis Sanchez returns to the team.

United are still hunting down their 4th summer signing after missing out on the likes of Gareth Bale and Ivan Perisic.

Lemar is expected to quit AS Monaco this summer after the Ligue 1 club has decided to raise close to €300million with the sale of Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho, and Lemar before August 31.

Draxler still on United's radar

Draxler's PSG career is all but over

Julian Draxler's proposed move to AS Monaco has reached a halt after Manchester United are prepared to submit a £32million bid for the German winger, reports Calciomercato.

Draxler was expected to join Monaco on loan to sweeten Kylian Mbappe's arrival to Parc des Princes, however, with United interested in Draxler, PSG will now look to sell the German and instead send Lucas Moura on a season-long loan to Monaco.

Angel Di Maria is another player who is in line to leave PSG in coming days with Barcelona reportedly agreeing a £50million deal for the Argentine.