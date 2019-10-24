×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Man United urged to 'break the bank' for Kylian Mbappe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    24 Oct 2019, 22:18 IST
Mbappe - cropped
Louis Saha has claimed Man United should target Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United should "break the bank" for Kylian Mbappe, according to Louis Saha, although the former Red Devils forward acknowledges Paris Saint-Germain's sensational youngster is likely already out of the club's reach.

United allowed both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to join Inter - on permanent and loan deals respectively - in the latest transfer window, leaving Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's only senior striking options.

Rashford has been in patchy form, scoring four goals from nine league appearances, while Martial has missed the majority of the campaign so far due to injury, with teenager Mason Greenwood called on at times to lead United's line.

Though Martial is now back to fitness, United's issues up front have been a source of debate, with the club's former captain Roy Keane suggesting Tottenham's Harry Kane should be a priority target.

Saha says PSG and France star Mbappe is a player United should be looking to purchase, but he knows they may have already missed their chance.

"If you ask me, I would break the bank for Mbappe, but now it's too late," Saha told Compare.Bet. 

"But, when you look at strikers, it's a dying breed. [Robert] Lewandowski is a rare example of someone who is left, and I don't see many players that can easily fit up front. 

"I had views on some strikers like [Atalanta's] Duvan Zapata who I think is a decent player, very strong.

"There is a need for somebody up front who is strong enough to hold the ball and to give time and space to the players like Paul Pogba and [Scott] McTominay to create something in midfield to put passes together."

Advertisement

Saha also believes the style of play employed by Solskjaer has often been "too nice" for United's own good.

"You're asking a lot from young players because passing the ball around and having nice touches, it just looks too nice and it doesn't work," Saha added.

"This football is really down to possession, but hard on young players especially when they don't have confidence.

"You need a couple of big strong characters to talk to people, to do the dirty jobs, winning duels, and to help the fans react. I think that's what we want to see.

"When we lose we have that challenge that nobody likes. Passing is nice but you don't hurt anybody."

Tags:
Europa League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
6' GEN WOL
0 - 1
 Gent vs Wolfsburg
5' SAI OLE
0 - 0
 Saint-Étienne vs Oleksandria
5' BES SPO
0 - 0
 Beşiktaş vs Sporting Braga
4' SLO WOL
0 - 0
 Slovan Bratislava vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
6' CSK FER
0 - 0
 CSKA Moskva vs Ferencváros
6' LUD ESP
0 - 0
 Ludogorets vs Espanyol
6' QAR APO
0 - 0
 Qarabağ vs APOEL
5' ROM BOR
0 - 0
 Roma vs Borussia M'gladbach
5' IST WOL
0 - 0
 İstanbul Başakşehir vs Wolfsberger AC
6' POR RAN
0 - 0
 Porto vs Rangers
6' YOU FEY
0 - 0
 Young Boys vs Feyenoord
5' PAR MAN
0 - 0
 Partizan vs Manchester United
6' AZ AST
0 - 0
 AZ vs Astana
Tomorrow ARS VIT 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Vitória Guimarães
Tomorrow EIN STA 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Standard Liège
Tomorrow GET BAS 12:30 AM Getafe vs Basel
Tomorrow TRA KRA 12:30 AM Trabzonspor vs Krasnodar
Tomorrow SEV F-D 12:30 AM Sevilla vs F91 Dudelange
Tomorrow CEL LAZ 12:30 AM Celtic vs Lazio
Tomorrow REN CFR 12:30 AM Rennes vs CFR Cluj
Tomorrow SPO ROS 12:30 AM Sporting CP vs Rosenborg
Tomorrow PSV LAS 12:30 AM PSV vs LASK
Tomorrow DYN KOB 12:30 AM Dynamo Kyiv vs København
Tomorrow MAL LUG 12:30 AM Malmö FF vs Lugano
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us