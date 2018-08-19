Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Man United women's team off to winning start

Associated Press
News
19 Aug 2018
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — At least one Manchester United team won on Sunday.

In its first competitive game in 13 years, United women's side beat Liverpool 1-0 in a domestic cup game that marked a new era on Sunday.

United coach Casey Stoney has thrown the team together from scratch , with the club having only been granted a license by the English Football Association 83 days ago.

"These girls have put an absolute shift in for six weeks," Stoney said. "They have been thrown together, completely new at a new club with new processes, and to go out there and dig deep at times and show a bit of character was really pleasing."

United women's team was disbanded in 2005 so the club could prioritize resources on the men.

Later Sunday, United's men's team lost 3-2 at Brighton in the Premier League for its first loss of the season.

