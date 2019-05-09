×
Managers care more than the ordinary fan – Mourinho understands Pochettino's tears

Omnisport
NEWS
News
352   //    09 May 2019, 13:40 IST
poch-cropped
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho thinks Mauricio Pochettino's tearful reaction to Tottenham's incredible Champions League win over Ajax proves coaches care more than the average fan.

Spurs pulled off a remarkable comeback on Wednesday, as they dramatically triumphed 3-2 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA to reach the Champions League final on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Pochettino's side looked doomed after Ajax went into half-time 2-0 up on the day in Amsterdam, but Lucas Moura scored a second-half hat-trick – his third coming deep in the 96th minute – to send Spurs into their first Champions League final against Liverpool.

Pochettino failed to keep the tears at bay during television interviews and Mourinho – who had difficult relationship with supporters during his time at United – believes the Argentinian's reaction shows fans how much managers care.

"Sometimes the fans don't know how we feel, what it matters to us and the people that love us," he told beIN SPORTS in his role as a pundit.

"They don't know. Sometimes the football fans think they care more than us, they think it's just them.

"[Fans think:] 'Win a big match and enjoy, lose a match and go sad but tomorrow is another day.' Sometimes they don't know what we are like behind the scenes.

"[Coaches] are normally a very lonely person, in that football consumes a lot.

"It [Pochettino's tears] is a very beautiful way to show the world that for us managers, it means much more than for the ordinary fan, in defeat and in victory too."

Mourinho has been out of football since December, when he was sacked as United manager.

Manchester United
