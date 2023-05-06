Manchester City made light work of Leeds United on Sam Allardyce's managerial debut as they won 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, May 6.

Record-breaking star Erling Haaland once again led the line for Manchester City, as manager Pep Guardiola made a host of changes from the side that beat West Ham United midweek. Seven switches, headlined by the return of Kevin de Bruyne, were made as Pep pushed to increase the team's hold on the Premier League title.

New Leeds manager Sam Allardyce looked to back up his strong words ahead of his first game in charge of the side. He made four changes, replacing goalkeeper Ilian Meslier who has suffered from poor form with Joel Robles.

Manchester City thoroughly dominated the early period, enjoying over 80% possession in the initial minutes as they looked to break the deadlock. Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring in the 19th minute as he arrived late in the box to fire Riyad Mahrez's cross into the bottom corner.

City soon doubled their lead with a goal similar to the first, with Mahrez once again being the provider for Gundogan.

The second half was more of the same as Manchester City looked to increase their stranglehold on the game. Erling Haaland came close to increasing his record tally on the season, striking the woodwork twice as they turned on the gears.

Gundogan then spurned a glorious chance to complete his hat-trick from the spot, missing his penalty. It turned from bad to worse as Leeds went right down the field and Rodrigo Moreno pulled one back to make it an interesting last few minutes.

However, the hosts held on to notch their 10th consecutive win in the Premier League. With the victory, they extended their lead at the top of the table to four points ahead of Arsenal's away clash against Newcastle United.

Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Erling Haaland was wasteful on the day

The Norwegian star striker was coming off a record-breaking outing, notching his 35th of the season to beat Alan Shearer's mark of 34 goals in a Premier League campaign.

However, against Leeds United he was slightly off the mark. He failed to find the back of the net at the end of a well-worked move in the first half before striking the woodwork twice.

#4 Gundogan's penalty miss almost turned very costly

Manchester City were in cruise control for the entire game. Late in the game, Ilkay Gundogan had a chance to complete his hat-trick from the spot but missed the penalty. Immediately, Rodrigo scored on the other end to pull one back for the visitors to make it a nervy final few minutes for Pep Guardiola's men.

#3 Ilkay Gundogan had a brilliant outing

The German midfielder put in a sensational shift at the base of Guardiola's midfield. He scored two similar goals, arriving late into the box from deep in midfield to beat the goalkeeper. He was also highly involved in possession, completing 182 passes, four long balls and one through ball.

#2 Leeds United are in a spot of bother

Javi Gracia's tenure at Elland Road came to a short end as he was replaced by Sam Allardyce ahead of the team's clash against Manchester City. The 68-year-old was confident in press conferences ahead of the match but the loss puts his side in a pinch.

Currently, the Peacocks lie in 17th, level with the bottom three on points but outside only on goal difference. However, all the three teams below them have played one game less and with just three games left, Leeds could be in for a nervous end to the season.

#1 Manchester City increase their stronghold on the title

Manchester City took home three comfortable points as they stretched their lead at the top. The Cityzens have now completed an incredible turnaround, with 10 Premier League victories on the trot helping them to a four-point lead at the top. With the Gunners facing a difficult trip to Newcastle United tomorrow, City could wrap up the title soon.

