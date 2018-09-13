Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester City break £500m revenue barrier

Omnisport
NEWS
News
538   //    13 Sep 2018, 21:21 IST
manchestercity - cropped
Manchester City celebrate their Premier League title

Premier League champions Manchester City have announced record revenues of £500.5million in their 2017-18 annual report.

City made a profit for the fourth consecutive year, with their balance sheet in the black to the tune of £10.4m, while the wage-revenue ratio sits at 52 per cent.

City, whose 2016-17 revenue stood at £473.4m, have become only the second English club to break the £500m barrier after Manchester United in 2016 – a feat their neighbours repeated last year by bringing in £581.2m.

City are now the fifth club in Europe to hit revenues of half a billion pounds, along with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and United, who are due to release their latest figures this month.

On the field, Pep Guardiola's team enjoyed a record-breaking campaign last time around, hitting 100 points as they lifted the Premier League with new best marks in terms of overall wins, consecutive victories, goals scored and goal difference.

They also won the EFL Cup and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they lost to Liverpool.

"The 2017-18 season will go down in history because of the incredible football we all witnessed," City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said. "We are filled with an extraordinary sense of pride in the hard work of Pep Guardiola, the players, and the staff who work tirelessly to support them.

"Our aim is obviously to build on the achievements of the last year. We will always strive for more."

This month marked the 10th anniversary of Sheikh Mansour's takeover of City and Al Mubarak added: "Our journey is not complete and we have more targets to fulfil.

"There should be no doubt that we are looking forward to the challenges of the new season and those beyond it with equal commitment and determination to the 10 seasons that came before."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo
RELATED STORY
Manchester United have joined Manchester City to sign a...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United and Manchester City look set...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
4 best Argentine players to have played in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The Big 6 clubs and their best...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Mourinho suffering the consequences of...
RELATED STORY
5 highest paid players in Premier League: Man Utd...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Man City swoop in for...
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United finished this season?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us