Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester City celebrate win with Silva's son

Omnisport
NEWS
News
445   //    19 Aug 2018, 22:03 IST
David Silva - cropped
Manchester City's David Silva and his son Mateo

Manchester City celebrated their Premier League victory over Huddersfield with David Silva's son Mateo, who had spent five months in hospital after being born prematurely last year.

Midfielder Silva missed eight Premier League games after Christmas in the previous campaign while his son was fighting for his life in Spain.

Mateo was only allowed to return home in May and he was in attendance for Sunday's 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield when Silva scored from a direct free-kick on his 250th Premier League appearance.

Silva had carried his son out onto the pitch prior to kick-off and he was in the dressing room afterwards as Pep Guardiola's side toasted a comfortable victory at the Etihad Stadium.

"He made an outstanding performance," Guardiola said of Silva.

"Of course, he was so motivated because his family, parents, and his wife, and especially Mateo, is here. He scored an amazing goal for him.

"His son will never forget the first time he saw his father playing football, he could score this outstanding goal.

"We met [Mateo] two days ago, now he was in the locker room with all the squad, the family was there. It was a big moment for us.

"Last season was a tough moment for his family, and fortunately he fought a lot, the little boy, and he's here. It's a special day for them, for us, for David."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons to believe Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Laporte targets clean sweep with Manchester City
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City won't win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester City star set to leave the club after...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Mourinho suffering the consequences of...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester City - 3 Talking points 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester City Predicted XI vs...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview
RELATED STORY
5 huge transfers Manchester City missed out on
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us