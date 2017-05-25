Manchester City confirm Clichy departure

Gael Clichy is to leave Manchester City next month after six years at the Etihad Stadium.

by Omnisport News 25 May 2017, 19:48 IST

Manchester City have confirmed Gael Clichy will leave the club at the end of his contract on June 30.

The left-back had already revealed he was on his way out of the Etihad Stadium and City have formalised his imminent departure.

Clichy, 31, joined City from Arsenal in 2011 and won two Premier League titles and League Cups during his time at the club.

"It's been a special six years for me at City," the Frenchman stated.

"To win four major trophies and help establish the club as one of the top teams in English football has been an incredible journey that I am proud to have been a part of.

"It is amazing to see where the club is today and I am sure there is plenty more success to come."

Director of football Txiki Begiristain, meanwhile, was full of praise for the full-back and wished him all the best for the future.

"Gael has been an important player for this football club and I want to wish him well for the future," Begiristain added.

"Since my first day here, he has been outstanding in the way he has applied himself, both in games and in training.

"He has been a key part in some special moments for this football club and for that he will always be remembered fondly."

Clichy made more than 200 appearances for City, scoring three goals.

It is not yet known where he will continue his career.