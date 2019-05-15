×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester City face no action over 'Allez' chant

Omnisport
NEWS
News
278   //    15 May 2019, 23:56 IST
city-cropped
Manchester City's Etihad Stadium

Manchester City will not face any action from the Football Association (FA) in relation to a video of a song sung on their team flight back from Brighton on Sunday.

City secured back-to-back Premier League titles with a 4-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion, pipping Liverpool to top spot by a point.

A video circulated on social media on Tuesday appeared to show City employees on the plane after the match singing an alternative and anti-Liverpool version of the Reds faithful's 'Allez, Allez, Allez' chant.

Omnisport understands City's staff and players – some of whom were visible in the clip – will not be reprimanded by the FA as none of its rules and regulations have been breached.

The words of the song refer to Liverpool fans getting "battered in the streets". Although their trip to Kiev for last season's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid is also referenced, it had been suggested that element was a distasteful reference to Sean Cox – the Liverpool supporter who suffered life-changing injuries after being attacked by an Italian man before the semi-final first leg with Roma at Anfield.

Another line, which calls Reds' fans "victims of it all" had been interpreted in some quarters as a mocking nod towards the Hillsborough disaster.

City issued a statement to dismiss such claims as baseless, insisting the chant only relates to Liverpool's 3-1 loss to Madrid.

"The song in question, which has been a regular chant during the 2018-19 season, refers to the 2018 UEFA Champions League final in Kiev," a City spokesperson said.

"Any suggestion that the lyrics relate to Sean Cox or the Hillsborough tragedy is entirely without foundation."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Advertisement
Liverpool news: Manchester City players mock the Reds with their own version of 'Allez Allez Allez' chant
RELATED STORY
Man City deny players mocked Sean Cox or Hillsborough in 'Allez' chant
RELATED STORY
Next season we will be stronger - Guardiola expects Manchester City to push on
RELATED STORY
Kompany wants Manchester City to 'ignore the context' of decisive Premier League day
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 4-1 Brighton: 5 players who won the Premier League for Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City edge Liverpool to retain Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Payouts fit for champions: Just how much prize money Liverpool and Man City are set to win vs other top 6 rivals
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: The final day tussle between Manchester City and Liverpool is a testament to the league's greatness 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Pep triumphed over Klopp
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Betting Tips & Predictions for Gameweek 38
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us