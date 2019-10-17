Manchester City & Liverpool hit with UEFA fines for crowd disturbances

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 26 // 17 Oct 2019, 23:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anfield, the home of Liverpool

Manchester City and Liverpool have been fined by UEFA for incidents that took place during Champions League matches this month.

The teams were charged two weeks ago and UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) met on Thursday to decide their punishments.

City have been slapped with a €15,750 (£13,000) fine for the throwing of objects in their 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb on October 1.

Dinamo have also been ordered to pay €20,000 (£17,300) for the same offence and acts of damages in the away end at the Etihad Stadium.

What. A. Game!



9' Mané

25' Robertson

36' Salah

39' Hwang

56' Minamino

60' Haaland

69' Salah #UCL pic.twitter.com/VuN6bFT3Pl — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 2, 2019

Liverpool were sanctioned to the tune of €10,000 (£8,600) after their supporters came onto the pitch during and after their 4-3 Champions League win against Salzburg at Anfield on October 2.

A group of youngsters climbed over the hoardings at full-time and ran towards Andy Robertson to collect his shirt, while another spectator entered the pitch midway through the second half and was led away by stewards. Salzburg were fined €3,250 (£2,800) over the throwing of objects.

Ajax must pay a total of €68,000 (£58,800) in fines. Acts of damages and crowd disturbances from the travelling fans at Mestalla has resulted in a ban from selling tickets for their trip to Chelsea on November 11, while they must contact Valencia within 30 days and agree compensation.