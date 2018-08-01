Manchester City make another signing, Chelsea player planning to stay and other rumours

Premier League Transfers

With just 10 days left for Premier League to kickoff, teams are trying to quickly finish their singings. While some teams are planning to offload a few players to make a gross profit in the transfer market, others are desperately trying to buy new players to improve their squad.

With the new Premier League transfer rules, players need to be signed by August 8th or the clubs have to wait until the January transfer window to improve their squad. With all these rules in place, the next 10 days are expected to be filled with a lot of transfer rumours and hopefully quite a few transfers too.

There is a lot of news and rumours about all the Premier League clubs and here are some of the most recent ones.

Mignolet to Barcelona might be a possibility

Sky Sources are reporting that there is a possibility that the Liverpool keeper will move to Barcelona by the end of the transfer window. With the signing of Allison, and Karius as the second choice, Mignolet is not expected to get a touch of the ball and hence Barcelona may be a decent choice.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is still expected to be the first choice goalkeeper at the Nou Camp, but Mignolet could play second fiddle to him which would still be better than being the third keeper of choice at Liverpool.

Manchester City have signed a centre back

According to Sky Sources, Manchester City have completed the signing of Dutch centre-back Philippe Sandler for a fee close to £2.6m. Philippe is said to be a good ball player and can also slot into the defensive midfield position if needed. The centre- back claims that he looks forward to playing with Sergio Aguero in training.

Willian to Return to Training

According to Sky Sources, Willian is expected to return to training for Chelsea by 1st August. There were multiple rumours linking Willian to Barcelona and Manchester United but Chelsea claims that Willian is happy at Chelsea and will stay. Barcelona have signed Malcolm and do not seem very keen to pursue Willian now.

Martial seemed to be ready to leave Manchester United though, which has ignited interest in Willian to move to Manchester United and reunite with Jose Mourinho.

