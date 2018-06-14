Manchester City's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full
Manchester City visit Arsenal on the opening weekend, but will be pleased with a largely favourable start to the new season.
September sees them face only one side, Newcastle United, who finished in the top half last season, though October is somewhat more challenging with trips to Liverpool and Tottenham.
The first Manchester derby with United takes place on November 10, while the return fixture is at Old Trafford on March 16. City travel to Chelsea on December 8 in their most challenging fixture of that month before starting the 2019 against Liverpool.
City host Arsenal and Chelsea in successive fixtures to start February and host Tottenham on April 20, with Guardiola's men ending their campaign at Brighton and Hove Albion.
Our 2018/19 #PremierLeagueFixtures! pic.twitter.com/wMViwWaSYl— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 14, 2018
Manchester City's fixtures in full:
Arsenal v Manchester City: 11/08/2018
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town: 18/08/2018
Wolves v Manchester City: 25/08/2018
Manchester City v Newcastle United: 01/09/2018
Manchester City v Fulham: 15/09/2018
Cardiff City v Manchester City: 22/09/2018
Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion: 29/09/2018
Liverpool v Manchester City: 06/10/2018
Manchester City v Burnley: 20/10/2018
Tottenham v Manchester City: 27/10/2018
Manchester City v Southampton: 03/11/2018
Manchester City v Manchester United: 10/11/2018
West Ham v Manchester City: 24/11/2018
Manchester City v Bournemouth: 01/12/2018
Watford v Manchester City: 04/12/2018
Chelsea v Manchester City: 08/12/2018
Manchester City v Everton: 15/12/2018
Manchester City v Crystal Palace: 22/12/2018
Leicester City v Manchester City: 26/12/2018
Southampton v Manchester City: 29/12/2018
Manchester City v Liverpool: 01/01/2019
Manchester City v Wolves: 12/01/2019
Huddersfield Town v Manchester City: 19/01/2019
Newcastle United v Manchester City: 30/01/2019
Manchester City v Arsenal: 02/02/2019
Manchester City v Chelsea: 09/02/2019
Everton v Manchester City: 23/02/2019
Manchester City v West Ham: 27/02/2019
Bournemouth v Manchester City: 02/03/2019
Manchester City v Watford: 09/03/2019
Manchester United v Manchester City: 16/03/2019
Fulham v Manchester City: 30/03/2019
Manchester City v Cardiff City: 06/04/2019
Crystal Palace v Manchester City: 13/04/2019
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur: 20/04/2019
Burnley v Manchester City: 27/04/2019
Manchester City v Leicester City: 04/05/2019
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City: 12/05/2019