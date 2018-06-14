Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester City's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full

Manchester City visit Arsenal on the opening weekend, but will be pleased with a largely favourable start to the new season.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 14:20 IST
773
Pep Guardiola - cropped
Pep Guardiola celebrates Manchester City's title triumph

Premier League champions Manchester City facing a testing start to their title defence at Arsenal as Pep Guardiola renews acquaintances with Unai Emery, but will likely be pleased with a favourable start to the campaign.

September sees them face only one side, Newcastle United, who finished in the top half last season, though October is somewhat more challenging with trips to Liverpool and Tottenham.

The first Manchester derby with United takes place on November 10, while the return fixture is at Old Trafford on March 16. City travel to Chelsea on December 8 in their most challenging fixture of that month before starting the 2019 against Liverpool.

City host Arsenal and Chelsea in successive fixtures to start February and host Tottenham on April 20, with Guardiola's men ending their campaign at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Manchester City's fixtures in full: 

Arsenal v Manchester City: 11/08/2018
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town: 18/08/2018
Wolves v Manchester City: 25/08/2018
Manchester City v Newcastle United: 01/09/2018
Manchester City v Fulham: 15/09/2018
Cardiff City v Manchester City: 22/09/2018
Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion: 29/09/2018
Liverpool v Manchester City: 06/10/2018
Manchester City v Burnley: 20/10/2018
Tottenham v Manchester City: 27/10/2018
Manchester City v Southampton: 03/11/2018
Manchester City v Manchester United: 10/11/2018
West Ham v Manchester City: 24/11/2018
Manchester City v Bournemouth: 01/12/2018
Watford v Manchester City: 04/12/2018
Chelsea v Manchester City: 08/12/2018
Manchester City v Everton: 15/12/2018
Manchester City v Crystal Palace: 22/12/2018
Leicester City v Manchester City: 26/12/2018
Southampton v Manchester City: 29/12/2018
Manchester City v Liverpool: 01/01/2019
Manchester City v Wolves: 12/01/2019
Huddersfield Town v Manchester City: 19/01/2019
Newcastle United v Manchester City: 30/01/2019
Manchester City v Arsenal: 02/02/2019
Manchester City v Chelsea: 09/02/2019
Everton v Manchester City: 23/02/2019
Manchester City v West Ham: 27/02/2019
Bournemouth v Manchester City: 02/03/2019
Manchester City v Watford: 09/03/2019
Manchester United v Manchester City: 16/03/2019
Fulham v Manchester City: 30/03/2019
Manchester City v Cardiff City: 06/04/2019
Crystal Palace v Manchester City: 13/04/2019
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur: 20/04/2019
Burnley v Manchester City: 27/04/2019
Manchester City v Leicester City: 04/05/2019
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City: 12/05/2019

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester City
Premier League 2018-19 key fixtures: First Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19 fixtures: Arsenal host Manchester...
RELATED STORY
8 Records Broken by Manchester City in the 2017/18...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 one-season wonders in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 of the best debut seasons in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
The 5 greatest captains in the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League Records Manchester City Are Now Chasing...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Amazing Statistics from this season 
RELATED STORY
6 Premier League records that Manchester City have broken...
RELATED STORY
Top contenders for the Player of the Year award in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us