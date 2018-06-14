Manchester City's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full

Manchester City visit Arsenal on the opening weekend, but will be pleased with a largely favourable start to the new season.

Premier League champions Manchester City facing a testing start to their title defence at Arsenal as Pep Guardiola renews acquaintances with Unai Emery, but will likely be pleased with a favourable start to the campaign.

September sees them face only one side, Newcastle United, who finished in the top half last season, though October is somewhat more challenging with trips to Liverpool and Tottenham.

The first Manchester derby with United takes place on November 10, while the return fixture is at Old Trafford on March 16. City travel to Chelsea on December 8 in their most challenging fixture of that month before starting the 2019 against Liverpool.

City host Arsenal and Chelsea in successive fixtures to start February and host Tottenham on April 20, with Guardiola's men ending their campaign at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Manchester City's fixtures in full:

Arsenal v Manchester City: 11/08/2018

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town: 18/08/2018

Wolves v Manchester City: 25/08/2018

Manchester City v Newcastle United: 01/09/2018

Manchester City v Fulham: 15/09/2018

Cardiff City v Manchester City: 22/09/2018

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion: 29/09/2018

Liverpool v Manchester City: 06/10/2018

Manchester City v Burnley: 20/10/2018

Tottenham v Manchester City: 27/10/2018

Manchester City v Southampton: 03/11/2018

Manchester City v Manchester United: 10/11/2018

West Ham v Manchester City: 24/11/2018

Manchester City v Bournemouth: 01/12/2018

Watford v Manchester City: 04/12/2018

Chelsea v Manchester City: 08/12/2018

Manchester City v Everton: 15/12/2018

Manchester City v Crystal Palace: 22/12/2018

Leicester City v Manchester City: 26/12/2018

Southampton v Manchester City: 29/12/2018

Manchester City v Liverpool: 01/01/2019

Manchester City v Wolves: 12/01/2019

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City: 19/01/2019

Newcastle United v Manchester City: 30/01/2019

Manchester City v Arsenal: 02/02/2019

Manchester City v Chelsea: 09/02/2019

Everton v Manchester City: 23/02/2019

Manchester City v West Ham: 27/02/2019

Bournemouth v Manchester City: 02/03/2019

Manchester City v Watford: 09/03/2019

Manchester United v Manchester City: 16/03/2019

Fulham v Manchester City: 30/03/2019

Manchester City v Cardiff City: 06/04/2019

Crystal Palace v Manchester City: 13/04/2019

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur: 20/04/2019

Burnley v Manchester City: 27/04/2019

Manchester City v Leicester City: 04/05/2019

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City: 12/05/2019